We're counting down the 18 most important players for Boston College football in 2018 this May. This should give a good idea into the summer as to who will make a big impact for this team.

No. 11, Michael Walker, #3, wide receiver

BIO: Senior, 6-foot-0, 200 pounds, Naples (Fla.) High School, Naples, Fla.

WHAT HE'S DONE: Walker, who played all over the field as a high school player in Naples, Fla., came into BC as a defensive back. However, with a glutton of defensive backs waiting in the wings for Steve Addazio's team, Walker found his niche as a return man, and a pretty effective one at that. He rated second in the ACC and 10th in the nation with 28.6 yards per kick return, a program record in a single season. He totaled 686 kick return yards, 243 of which were on eight kick returns against Notre Dame and Syracuse. In 2016, Walker then became a wide receiver, where he played in every game and made seven starts. He led the Eagles with 420 receiving yards and four touchdowns as the slot receiver. His highlight play came in the Quick Lane Bowl, where he caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Towles toward the end of the first half that gave the Eagles a comfortable lead. In 2017, he became more of a threat by returning to primary kick return duties, adding punt return duties. He led the ACC with 13.1 punt yards per return, and was second on the team with 105.5 all-purpose yards per game. But he decreased his catches to only 19 for 168 yards and one touchdown, with a flea flicker against Virginia.

WHY HE MATTERS: Walker is supposed to be the Eagles' slot receiver. With Jeff Smith, Tommy Sweeney, and Kobay White, he's going to be absolutely crucial to BC's balanced passing attack.

WHAT WE CAN EXPECT: It's hard to say what Walker's potential is. He has a propensity for dropping passes and the decline from his sophomore to junior season is alarming. However, Walker, a natural leader on this team, should return to about 300 yards with 30 receptions if we're being conservative, with the talent to go to 500 yards.