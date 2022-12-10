Decommitments late in the recruiting process are never something that coaches want to see but that's the reality for Boston College this weekend. Durell Robinson announced on social media that he is reopening his recruitment.

Robinson was one of the higher-ranked players in BC's recruiting class. The 6'1, 193-pound running back from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances is ranked the No. 11 player in Maryland the No. 33 running back in the 2023 class nationally according to Rivals.com.

He is a three-star prospect with a 5.7 Rivals Rating.

Before Robinson committed to Boston College a few months ago he had narrowed his list to BC, Virginia Tech, and Georgia Tech.

Rivals.com's Adam Friedman has written, "Robinson is a big, tough runner that can grind out yards between the tackles or break to the outside and outrun defenders. He is quicker than many defenders expect and he does a good job making this miss in the open field. Robinson isn’t afraid to run over a defender either. During the off-season, Robinson showed off impressive skills as a receiver out of the backfield. He runs good routes and has a catching radius that makes him a really tough matchup for linebackers."

BC now has 16 commitments and the No. 47 class in the nation.



