Donovan Ezeiruaku talks development and how he'll fit in at Boston College
For many years Boston College's defense has outperformed expectations and it looks like they have another prospect coming in that could help them continue that trend. Donovan Ezeiruaku out of Williamstown, N.J. looks to be an excellent edge prospect and he had a great showing in his season opening win on Saturday night. The Eagles commit took a minute to explain where his recruitment stands now that he's been on board with Boston College for a couple months.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
“Talking to coach Vince, he has me at defensive end as a speed rusher. If they want me to play in space, that's up to them once I get up there. I can step up or get in a three-point stance. I'm flexible.
“They see that I'm versatile and that's one of the reasons they wanted me. I can play in space. I can rush the passer. I can beat the offensive tackle with my speed and me long arms.
“There have been a couple other schools on me here and there but I'm BC all the way. We want Jihaad Campbell from Timber Creek.”
RIVALS' REACTION...
Boston College fans should be really excited about the energy that Ezeiruaku or will bring on to the defensive front. He isn't a huge defensive lineman but as a speed rusher off the edge he can really disrupt an offensive game plan. Ezeiruaku does a great job getting into the backfield and made a lot of plays in pursuit as well. He has long arms and does a good job of using them to disengage from the offensive lineman that's trying to block him. Ezeiruaku's also pretty strong and physically developed at this point so he was also able to make some plays as an interior defensive lineman as well. That versatility along with his ability to stand up and be effective in space should really help Boston College create mismatches on the defensive front.