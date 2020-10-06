For many years Boston College 's defense has outperformed expectations and it looks like they have another prospect coming in that could help them continue that trend. Donovan Ezeiruaku out of Williamstown, N.J. looks to be an excellent edge prospect and he had a great showing in his season opening win on Saturday night. The Eagles commit took a minute to explain where his recruitment stands now that he's been on board with Boston College for a couple months.

“Talking to coach Vince, he has me at defensive end as a speed rusher. If they want me to play in space, that's up to them once I get up there. I can step up or get in a three-point stance. I'm flexible.

“They see that I'm versatile and that's one of the reasons they wanted me. I can play in space. I can rush the passer. I can beat the offensive tackle with my speed and me long arms.

“There have been a couple other schools on me here and there but I'm BC all the way. We want Jihaad Campbell from Timber Creek.”