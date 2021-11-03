DMV edge defender Josh Hardy commits to Boston College
The Boston College football program added a Class of 2022 commitment on Wednesday and it came from Severn (Md.) Annapolis Christian edge defender Josh Hardy.The two-star (5.3 RR) prospect was previ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news