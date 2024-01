Eagle Action learned early on Friday morning that Director of Recruiting Jason Tudryn is leaving the program.



Tudryn is taking a role with The UC Report to work with some of the top recruits in the country at various Under Armor camps.



"It's an opportunity to grow my network and work with some of the best players in the country," Tudryn said.



As Hafley's Director of Recruiting, Tudryn helped bring in some key pieces last year like Logan Taylor, Kyle Hergel and of course, Thomas Castellanos. The role will be filled by Spencer Dickow for now. Dickow has been the Director of Scouting until the change.



Friday was the last day on the job for Tudryn.