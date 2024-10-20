Dion Brown's Leadership Already Impressive As MBB Ramps Up

CHESTNUT HILL - Dion Brown hasn't played a minute yet for Boston College, yet his impact is already being felt.

The Great Barrington native and UMBC transfer junior didn't participate in the open Media Day practice last week, but he was the most active guy on the floor for two hours.

Brown is rehabbing from two sports hernias and was given a day off by head coach Earl Grant - which Brown didn't love. But, he was the loudest guy in the gym, barking out defensive calls or chatting with teammates off to the side about something he saw here or there. He'd slap the floor as if he was in the closing moments of an ACC game during defensive positions and was the first guy to great teammates after a good or bad play.

This type of leadership isn't necessarily anything special for a D1 athlete, but it is for a transfer. Brown's ability to command respect as one of the team leaders so early on is a great sign.

It's also something he never hesitated with.

"I love it," he said during his sit down with the media last week. "It's not something that's hard for me to do. I feel like it just comes natural. Coming in as a transfer...even at my old school, it was something I took pride in. I don't even see it as a role. I just see it as something that comes with my game. If you bring me anywhere, that's what I bring to the team. It's like as natural as breathing for me. I enjoy leading. I tale greta pride in picking up my teammates. I take great pride in cheering my teammates on.

"It comes natural."

Brown's leadership has been a welcome addition for Grant and his staff, especially with only three graduate players and no true seniors.

"Dion has been a breath of fresh air," said Grant. "Any time you take a guy who averaged 20 points and eight rebounds at the shooting guard position, that's a lot. There's only two guys in the country that did that last year...Dion Brown and Devin Carter at Providence. So, I think he has a promising future. His energy is contagious. It's the same every day.

"A lot of energy. The loudest guy in the gym. He's like that every day. He plays that way. You feel him. You see him. He's aggressive. He goes after the ball. He's physical. Quick-twitch...he's a good player."

Despite taking a non-direct route to BC from Great Barrington, this was always where Brown wanted to be,

Now, he has a chance to be one of the main leaders of the Eagles.

"As a basketball player in Massachusetts, Boston College is like, the school to go to if you want to stay close to home," he added. "I remember my final year at my academy, I was looking at schools and BC was the school of my choice. If I had to pick a dream school, BC would have been that school. I always kept in mind I always wanted to stay close to home. But, it's great being back home. I can see my family when we have our off days, it's a two-hour drive home. I can have my family come to games, a bunch of friends and family can come.

"It's just good to be back."