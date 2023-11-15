Thursday night at Pitt is a huge spot for BC, but it'll be just a bit bigger for wide receiver Dino Tomlin, even if he tries to downplay it a bit.



The son of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, Dino is looking forward to playing in the stadium he grew up on the sidelines of as a kid.



"It'll definitely be fun to go home and play in front of my family and friends, for sure," he said earlier this week. Unfortunately, that excitement won't be nearly as high as it would have been due to the loss of his grandfather Leslie.



"When the schedule first came out, I was looking forward to going because my grandad hadn't been real mobile," Tomlin explained. "But, he passed this summer, so now it's just a regular game. But, initially, I was looking forward to it for that. Now it's just playing on TV, big game."



Tomlin did say he's got "too many too count" when asked how many friends and family would be in attendance on Thursday night. "I know my mom's handling some of it, so it takes a little pressure off me," he added.



Tomlin's dad could very easily be hands on with his son's career, but it's been the complete opposite. Tomlin quietly sits in the parents' section when he comes to Chestnut Hill, watching on like any other proud family member would. The younger Tomlin has plenty of support, but he's also appreciated his dad letting him figure things out on his own.



"I like that he gives me my space to do what I need to be able to do, because he knows so much, every little area he'll kind of be looking at me crazy, but he won't say anything because he wants me to be confident," said Dino. "I definitely appreciate that. At the same time, I know I have somebody in my corner that knows what they're talking about. So, if I ever have a real question, i can go get real good advice. But, yeah, it's been good having that dynamic of him letting me do what I need to do."

