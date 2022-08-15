Dino Tomlin Has Embraced His Identity Over the Years

When Boston College wide receiver Dino Tomlin was younger, he went to St. Vincent’s College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, for Pittsburgh Steelers training camp.

While his father, Mike Tomlin, coached, Dino participated in individual drills, learning from wide receivers coaches Richard Mann and, eventually, the late Darryl Drake. It was an experience that shaped the player he is today.

That said, while being the son of a Super Bowl-winning head coach has its perks, it's not all smooth sailing.

"Growing up in Pittsburgh when your dad's the head coach of the Steelers, which is like the biggest organization in the city, a lot of pressure was put on me," Tomlin said Friday. "Not that I didn't accept the pressure, but I dealt with a lot of pressure going to school, playing football."

Tomlin continued: "When I was younger, I was nervous about it. I didn't like to deal with it. I didn't like to tell people the stuff I was going through. As I got older, I kind of accepted that that's my identity."

Tomlin used to be a four-sport athlete. He dropped baseball to spend more time on basketball. Then he cut basketball so he could focus on 7-on-7 football. But he ran track and field before he even tried football.

Tomlin has a certain humility about him that's evident in the way he talks about his track days.

"Once I got older and everybody hit puberty, and I was slower, I ran the hurdles—and I just kept running hurdles," Tomlin said.

That doesn't mean he's slow. It just means he's modest. After all, Tomlin was the Pennsylvania Class 2A state champion in the 300-meter hurdles.