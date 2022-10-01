Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec raised eyebrows by throwing both a backward and illegal forward pass Saturday afternoon against Louisville.

But he dropped jaws with a trio of 50-yard passes, two of which resulted in wide receiver Zay Flowers touchdowns, and a pivotal 33-yard scramble that set up Connor Lytton's game-winning, 26-yard field goal.

It was that kind of roller coaster day for Jurkovec and BC, which—despite missing two Week 1 starting offensive linemen, and having a third limited with a knee injury—recorded its longest rushing and passing plays of the season while posting 449 yards of offense.

The Eagles entered as the least penalized team in the ACC yet committed 13 penalties, not to mention three turnovers. Still, they outlasted Louisville, 34-33, in a back-and-forth Alumni Stadium affair that ended with BC’s first league win of 2022.

"This wasn't the best win we've ever had here," third-year Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley said. "It's just stuff we had to overcome to get it. Throughout the week, injuries, throughout the game. And then to finish like that.

"That's a special moment for those guys."

BC (2-3, 1-2 ACC) has been plagued by slow starts this season. Naturally, it took a bit for the Eagles to truly kick it into gear against Louisville (2-2, 0-3). The Eagles won the coin toss but deferred to the second half, and their Atlantic Division foe promptly marched 70 yards in 12 plays for the game-opening touchdown.

Running back Tiyon Evans got the Cardinals to the end zone's doorstep, and quarterback Malik Cunningham finished the job, scoring the first of his three rushing touchdowns.

BC had combined for 42 total yards on the opening drives of its first four games. Jurkovec cleared that number with one play: a perfectly-placed, 50-yard pass to wide receiver Jaelen Gill. The problem was, on the very next snap, fellow wideout Jaden Williams made a costly error.

Jurkovec's pass for the streaking Williams popped right off the sophomore's pads and into the arms of Louisville linebacker Monty Montgomery.

Luckily for BC, its defense stepped up after turnovers Saturday. The Eagles gave up a mere nine points on their nine turnovers.

BC matched Louisville's score on its next drive, in large part thanks to a newfound run game. The Eagles came into the game tied for 128th nationally in rushing yards per game yet finished with 145 versus the Cardinals. BC running back Pat Garwo III ripped off a 26-yard run—one of seven Eagles rushing plays that went for 15 or more yards—and Flowers wisely tucked an intended double pass for a gain of 22 more yards.

At the goal line, Jurkovec lofted up a 1-yard touchdown pass to 6-foot-4, true freshman wide receiver Joe Griffin.

"He boxed out," Jurkovec said. "That's really what it was. It was like throwing to somebody posting up. He just had the guy, and I tried to give him a high ball. And he just made that play."

Louisville's James Turner cashed in on a 24-yard field goal after the Eagles' second turnover of the game: a Jurkovec fumble caused by Montgomery, who blew right by BC right tackle Jack Conley and jarred the ball loose in the process.

The Eagles reclaimed the lead with what Jurkovec believes is the best catch Flowers has had in his illustrious collegiate career. Hafley took it one step further.

"I don't even know if I've seen one like that ever," he said. "That was ridiculous. I had to look up on the screen to see how he caught it. ... He's gotta be one of the best players in college football."



Flowers, who wound up with five catches for 151 yards and two scores, split double coverage and leapt for a 57-yard touchdown that staked the Eagles to a 14-10 advantage.

The teams swapped a few punts before BC's final turnover. This one was certainly the most head scratching of the three. Trying to avoid a sack, Jurkovec threw the ball away, except it went backwards. Garwo tried to recover the now-fumble. Rather than hopping on it, though, he circled the football, leaving time for Louisville defensive end YaYa Diaby to swoop in for the recovery.

Louisville was gifted with brilliant field position. The Cardinals started at the BC 17-yard line and quickly found the end zone to go up, 16-14. Cunningham called his own number and scrambled into the paint from six yards out.

Wide receiver Jaelen Gill helped BC answer. A pair of catches from the redshirt senior helped vault Eagles into Louisville territory. From there, true freshman running back Alex Broome broke two arm tackles en route to a 40-yard touchdown.

Cunningham's legs and a couple of BC penalties played a significant part in Louisville orchestrating a response of its own. Cunningham capped the series with an option play on 3rd-and-Goal that saw him fake the handoff and then the pass before galloping into the end zone to make it 23-21 prior to intermission.

More dirty laundry, including a defensive pass interference penalty on cornerback Elijah Jones and a targeting call on linebacker Jaylen Blackwell, moved along Louisville's first drive of the second half, which culminated in a 48-yard field goal from Turner.

This story is being continued.