Despite Bench's Heavy Lifting, BC Can't Finish Against GT

Brevin Galloway smiled as he streaked down the court. The College of Charleston graduate transfer jogged back on defense with his tuft of maroon hair bouncing up and down as his Christmas green sneakers shuffled on the floor. In his third game back with Boston College men's basketball since midseason knee surgery, Galloway was at his best Wednesday night. He knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in the final 2:06 of the first half to help the Eagles finish the period on a 13-4 run and take a 38-36 lead over Georgia Tech into intermission. Galloway already had a season-high 15 points at halftime. But he was outdone by another rotational sharpshooter: Tristan Maxwell, a sophomore who was playing in his third game this season because of dental surgery issues and COVID-19. Maxwell, the son of former two-time NBA champion Vernon Maxwell, hadn’t made a 3-pointer in his first three career games. After hurting his hand in shootaround Tuesday, he was almost a scratch. He played, however, and starred with seven buckets from beyond the arc, pouring in a team-high 22 points in 26 minutes and lifting the Yellow Jackets to their first ACC win, 81-76.

GT (7-8, 1-4 ACC) went with a small-ball lineup, starting four guards. Head coach Josh Pastner knew his team needed a change. Something that would give the Yellow Jackets more oomph offensively. He said he was sitting out in his car two hours after their overtime loss to Notre Dame Saturday. “We are dead last in our four ACC games in scoring and offensive efficiency,” Pastner told JacketsOnline. “It worked out tonight, and we are on the board.” Mike Devoe, who came in leading GT with 21.1 points per game, scored the Yellow Jackets’ first seven points. Devoe was relatively held in check the rest of the way. Well, in terms of scoring. The 6-foot-5 senior guard chipped in a team-high nine rebounds, four blocks and four assists. After missing three of its first four shots, BC (6-8, 1-3) went 4-of-7 from the floor. Center Quinten Post was taking advantage of the Yellow Jackets’ limited size inside, Galloway hit a jumper from the left block and the Eagles were up early, 11-10. BC experienced the first of two scoring droughts later in the half, though. GT strung together a 12-2 run, thanks to three triples from Maxwell. DeMarr Langford Jr., whose rut continues, was late on closeouts. It was the theme of the night as GT became the second opponent in the Eagles’ last three games to make 11 shots from deep. BC now has the worst 3-point defense in the ACC (36.9%). Galloway rescued the Eagles, catching fire down the stretch and flipping the script. His 3-point outburst piloted BC to a halftime lead. “I just kind of saw a guy I’ve been seeing for four years,” Grant said of Galloway. “Obviously, he’s not back to his athleticism where he can move and jump and run the way he typically has in the past. But he’s making strides toward it. “He was critical tonight with some of the shots he made.” Galloway gave the Eagles another shot in the arm in the second period. They needed it after their second dry spell of the night and GT ripping off a 12-0 run. Turnovers were a problem at the start of the second half. BC racked up five in the first eight minutes and change of the period. Without much of a crowd at Conte Forum—partly because of the 9 p.m. tip, partly because students are still returning from winter break, partly because the Eagles are ACC bottom dwellers—BC needed to create its own energy. Cue, Galloway, who knocked down his fourth 3-pointer. Then Post converted an old-fashioned 3-point play to pull BC back within nine, 61-50.

