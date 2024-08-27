Here's my best shot at what things currently look like heading into the showdown with the Seminoles on Monday night.



The team will be revealing the official two-deep later in this week according to an email we got Tuesday:



QB: Tommy Castellanos, Jacobe Robinson, Johnathan Montague, Peter Delaportas, Shane Hanafin



They go as Tommy goes. Haven't gotten a word on what James is dealing with. He's been out there every day but just with a play call sheet in hand, hasn't participated in (I think) a couple weeks now. Jacobe's improved as the No. 2, but we all know the season rides on TC taking the next step.



RB: Kye Robichaux, Treshaun Ward, Datrell Jones, Turbo Richard, Jordan McDonald, Anthony Ferrucci



1A, 1B, 1C type situation with the first three guys and Turbo is going to get action too. This is their deepest room besides DL and might be deeper than WR. Not having Broome stinks, but any one of these guys can take over on a given Saturday. Kye probably opens in the backfield, but you're going to see a lot of all of them I think.



WR: Jerand Bradley, Lewis Bond, Jaedn Skeete, Jayden McGowan, Reed Harris, Dino Tomlin, Luke McLaughlin, Jay Brunelle, Martin Laham



Again, very deep and those first five will all play a lot. I'm curious to see how much they get out of Tomlin after a kind of quiet camp. My guy since April McLaughlin is going to be a factor. I don't know how or when, but he's climbed the depth chart and I still think he can be a real weapon on those 3rd-&-medium situations. Brunelle and Laham are bottom of the depth chart guys, but have both made a few plays in camp.



TE: Kamari Morales, Jeremiah Franklin, Matt Ragan, Danny Edgehille



Simply put, they need a lot out of Morales this year. Franklin is good and will serve as an important piece in the run game too. Good red zone target that may end up catching a few 'oh, didn't see that coming' TD's this season. Ragan and Edgehille have been solid when given time, but Morales' use in the passing game is going to be critical for their success in my opinion. Haven't had a real threat there since Long, he's been reliable in camp, need it to continue.



OL: Ozzy Trapilo, Jack Conley, Drew Kendall, Dwayne Allick, Kevn Cline (Taylor & Bowry obviously slide in when healthy), Otto Hess, Jadon Lafontant, Jack Funke



O'Brien wouldn't give an update on Tuesday when I asked him about Taylor and Bowry, so those first five are what you're getting on Monday night I think. After that your guess is as good as mine, but I do believe those three behind them could step in and be serviceable. Both O'Brien and Kendall expressed high hopes about the unit even with the injuries, I think they'll still be fine running the ball, it's the pass pro we're all going to have to keep an eye on. Having TC's elusiveness back there will certainly help.



DL/DE: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Neto Okpala, Cam Horsely, George Rooks

Sedarius McConnell, Edwin Kolenge, Josiah Griffin, Owen Stoudmire, Quintayvious Hutchins, Gilbert Tongrongou, Holt Fletcher



I love this unit and think they're going to shock the ACC this year. After Rooks all of those guys listed will be part of the rotation and I have very high hopes for Griffin making an impact, he came on strong late in camp. Hutchins and Kolenge are more than capable of wreaking havoc and in Tim Lewis' defense might carve out nice roles. I think this team gets pressure on a lot of teams, obviously a big early test Monday night.



LB: Kam Arnold, Daveon Crouch, Owen McGowan, Sione Hala, Bryce Steele



Depth might still be an issue. There's a lot on Arnold's plate this season (probably going to have the green dot) as well as Crouch's shoulders this season (I think he's also going to surprise a lot of people). McGowan's in the same boat and he's been a bit of a ball hawk in camp. I have him for either 3 or 4 INT's. He's played pretty well in the run game too. If he takes a step this season then this unit is better than I think. Hala is a beast and will see a lot of time, might end up being an unsung hero type of guy. Still not sure what we get out of Steele, but there's talent here with this group if they can stay healthy.



CB: Amari Jackson, Max Tucker, Ryan Turner, Bryquice Brown, Jalon Williams, Isaiah Farris, Cam Martinez, Carter Davis, Ashton McShane



Admittedly, after Brown I'm not sure who technically rotates in where, but I do know this group has frustrated a very good wide receiver group a lot this summer. Each of those first four guys can make plays. I would have Cam Martinez higher, but he's been out for a while now after a very good start to camp. If he's healthy, he's immediately a Top 4 guy for BC. Davis is versatile and might be a sneaky important puzzle piece for Lewis.



S: KP Price, Jalen Cheek, Khari Johnson, Bugg Jones, Cole Batson, Victor Nelson, Carter Davis, Cam Martinez



Johnson is going to be someone who moves around a lot I think, but Price and Cheek is a great tandem. Bugg, Victor and Cole are good depth pieces - I think Bugg plays a good amount - and ideally if this front four is as good as I think it is, they won't have to do a whole lot of covering. The offense didn't have much success on deep balls during team periods throughout camp, this should be a solid unit.



P: Sam Candotti, Ivan Zivenko



Zivenko had a couple sick pitching wedge punts inside the 5 on Tuesday, but it's Candotti's job.



K: Luca Lombardo



Wicked strong leg, not always accurate, very curious to see how much he plays a factor in early season games. Liam Connor hasn't kicked in weeks, at least not in live situations.



KOR/PR: Jayden McGowan, Treshaun Ward, Turbo Richard



For years BC has been talking about getting production in the return game (Flowers, O'Keefe) and it's been pretty much irrelevant. I talked to Coach Thurin at Media Day and he seems confident in the fact they can get some big returns from this year. McGowan's job, but could see Ward and Turbo taking them too at some point.





