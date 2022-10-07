Vinny DePalma got on the field as a redshirt freshman at Boston College. He was playing meaningful snaps, too.

The only problem was, he was part of an Eagles defense that allowed a program-worst 32.2 points per game and reset the school record for most yards allowed in a single game twice.

So when then-head coach Steve Addazio was fired, along with the staff who recruited DePalma, the standout linebacker from DePaul Catholic in Wayne, New Jersey, had a lot to prove.

That task grew significantly taller when DePalma suffered a season-ending Achilles injury before the 2020 campaign even began.

As new head coach Jeff Hafley started to restore the Eagles' defensive tradition, DePalma had to figure out where he fit in. It's one thing to come back from a serious injury like that—it's another to do it while competing for snaps in a different defensive system than the one you were brought into.

"As soon as I got back in the 2021 offseason, it was my goal just to lead by example every day, and that will speak more volumes than anything I could possibly say," DePalma said this spring, reflecting on that transition.

But when DePalma spoke, he made his words count, and Hafley took notice immediately. At the time, he raved about DePalma's vocalness on the field, and the leadership ability that demonstrated.

Luckily for DePalma, BC needed help in the second level, following the graduation of both Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie, who combined for 206 total tackles in 2020.

DePalma's snap count increased as the 2021 season wore on, but he made an impression from the start. In Week 2 at UMass, he delivered a punishing blow on punt return coverage, forcing a fumble that was recovered by strong safety Jaiden Woodbey for a 42-yard scoop and score.