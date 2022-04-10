DeMarr Langford Jr. to Test NBA Draft Waters

"Being a student-athlete most of my life has taught me two very important lessons: to live my life with urgency and excellence," Langford wrote in his social media announcement. "This being said, I am officially entering my name in the 2022 NBA Draft, while maintaining eligibility should I decide to return to school."

This gives Langford, who is coming off his sophomore season, an opportunity to withdraw from the draft and return to BC for the 2022-23 campaign.

Boston College men's basketball guard DeMarr Langford Jr. announced Saturday night that he's declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft but will keep his NCAA eligibility by not hiring an agent.

Langford averaged 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this past season for the Eagles. He was second on the team in scoring, behind only Makai Ashton-Langford, his older brother.

Ashton-Langford announced last month that he's returning to the Heights for one final season.

The younger Langford brother started Year Two strong, averaging 12.1 points per game in the first 11 outings, reaching or eclipsing the 15-point mark four times in that span. Then, at the beginning of ACC play, he struggled mightily. In fact, he went pretty much the whole month of January without a double-digit scoring performance.

But a 17-point showing in a home win over Pittsburgh jumpstarted an impressive stretch for the 6-foot-5 guard. Langford rattled off six straight games with 10 or more points. He averaged 15.2 points in that window and converted 3-of-8 3-pointers. To put that in perspective, he had made a trio of triples all season prior to that six-game surge.

Langford was set back, and even sidelined briefly, with a toe injury, however, he returned and finished the year on the right note, reaching double figures in each of the Eagles' final four games.

That included his 19-point performance against Wake Forest in the second round of the ACC Tournament, which featured a game-clinching jumper in overtime to help send BC to its first ACC Tournament quarterfinals since 2017-18.

If Langford does come back for 2022-23, the former four-star recruit from Brewster Academy will have one more year alongside his brother on the court.

But first, Langford will get feedback about where he stands among the world's best NBA prospects.