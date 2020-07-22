One of the cornerstone’s of Boston College’s 2021 recruiting class has reopened his recruitment. Jalen “Buck” McCain , a defensive back out of Springdale (Md.) Flowers, is no longer committed to Boston College , citing new factors that play into his decision.

“I’m opening up my recruitment,” McCain said. “Boston College is still in my spreadsheet. All of the teams on my spreadsheet are getting judged by all my variables and the new variables that we've found dealing with this new environment. Now with the new variables, the pandemic and the cultural dynamic, my process takes into account those certain variables. I did not have those a year ago when I committed.

“I feel like the coaching staff is still working on building and they stand behind their guys,” he said. “They're focused on building the program and connecting with guys. I still support them and they're still in consideration.

“I really do think the coaching staff that coach Hafley is putting together is really good,” said McCain. “Coach Gunnell has been amazing and welcoming at BC. I appreciate his knowledge and his honesty. Coach Aazaar is one of my personal mentors and will continue to be throughout my career. That plays a major factor.

“There are a lot of other schools that pique my interest ,” he said. “Some of them are Oklahoma, Duke, Old Dominion, Wake Forest, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Northwestern, and South Carolina State. There will be virtual visits and I'll be connecting with coaches.”