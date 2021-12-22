DeBerry Announces Return for 2022 Season

“There is a lot more I want to accomplish at Boston College, both on the field and earning my degree,” DeBerry wrote in his social media announcement. “With that being said, I have decided not to enter the 2022 NFL Draft and will be returning to Boston College for my senior season.”

Defensive back Josh DeBerry has decided to put the NFL Draft on pause as well and instead come back to Chestnut Hill for a final year.

Now, arguably the Eagles’ most valuable defensive player is on board, too.

Boston College already had quarterback Phil Jurkovec, the face of the Eagles’ program, and Zay Flowers, BC’s star wide receiver, announce that they are returning for the 2022 season.

DeBerry missed the final two games of the regular season with an ankle injury yet still finished fifth on the team in total tackles and ranked atop the BC leaderboard with 36 solos. The All-ACC second teamer was moved to nickel in 2021, and he thrived inside.

The 5-foot-11 junior lined up in the slot for 367 snaps, on the corner for 117, in the box for 51 and on the defensive line for 11. DeBerry was used in blitz packages, as a run defender and, naturally, in coverage. He allowed just 23 catches on 44 targets, yielding a career-low reception percentage of 52.3%, per Pro Football Focus. He also picked off a pair of passes: first at UMass, then against Missouri.

DeBerry registered the highest PFF defensive (82.2) and coverage (79.2) grades of any Eagle in 2021.

It was a step up from his breakout sophomore campaign, during which he played 76.7% of BC’s defensive snaps, clocking out second on the team in pass break-ups (six) and third in total tackles (44).

He intercepted one pass and forced a pair of fumbles, the first of which he, notably, wrestled away from Duke wide receiver Damon Philyaw-Johnson in BC’s season opener.

DeBerry was an All-ACC honorable mention that season.

It appears as if he is set to play in next week’s Military Bowl as BC head coach Jeff Hafley said Monday that the Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan, native is back at practice and “progressing pretty well.”

If he plays, it won’t be his last game in an Eagles uniform.

DeBerry is hoping to take his game and BC’s much-improved secondary to another level in 2022.