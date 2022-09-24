Boston College defensive end Shitta Sillah will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury that requires surgery, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sillah played in one game this season, the opener against Rutgers, during which he made one tackle in 38 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Sillah missed the final two games last season with an upper-body injury. That injury also called for an operation. Still, 2021 was the Somerset, New Jersey, native's most productive season. He totaled 13 pressures, one sack and 31 tackles while registering a career-high PFF defensive grade of 71.8 in 10 games played, including five starts.

Sillah didn't miss a game in 2020. That year, he made three starts as a sophomore. He coupled 2.5 sacks with 22 total tackles. Perhaps most notably, he nabbed the game-sealing interception against Louisville on Senior Day.

Sillah appeared in nine games as a true freshman in 2019. His first season on the Heights featured 11 tackles and his first sack.

Without Sillah in 2022, BC will continue to rely on sophomores Donovan Ezeiruaku, Neto Okpala and Ty Clemons, along with sixth-year Marcus Valdez off the edge.

The Eagles entered the week tied fourth in the ACC with 2.67 sacks per game.