DE Neto Okpala finds the right fit with Boston College
BC stayed hot on the recruiting scene with a commitment from Loganville, Ga., defensive end Neto Okpala on Monday.Eagle Action caught up with the three-star, 6'2, 225-pound weakside defensive end s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news