EagleAction - DE Max Roberts Eyes NFL, Declares for 2021 Draft

The graduate defensive end declared on Friday evening, joining linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and tight end Hunter Long as the third Eagle to enter his name into the 2021 draft.

Max Roberts spent three years at Fordham before transferring to Maine in 2019 and then to Boston College this fall. He hopes his next stop is the NFL.

“I’m grateful for all the schools that have led me to this point, especially BC for presenting me with an unimaginable opportunity during these unprecedented times,” Roberts said in a statement posted on Twitter. “I’ll always appreciate the relationships I’ve made knowing that these brotherhoods will last a lifetime.”

Roberts was added to BC’s roster ahead of the Eagles’ home opener against Texas State on Sept. 26. He made an immediate impact, registering five tackles and 1.5 sacks in the win. Roberts served as a rotational pass rusher for the Eagles throughout his 10 games in a BC uniform and was one of three grad transfers to bolster Vince Oghobaase’s defensive line.

At times, the 6-foot-1, 250-pound Roberts wreaked havoc in the backfield. He led the Eagles with 4.5 sacks and was third with 6.0 tackles for loss, which resulted in 49 TFL yards (the most on the team).

Notably, Roberts brought down Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei for a sack of 13 yards during BC’s red-hot first-half performance in Death Valley. Earlier in the season, he sacked North Carolina gunslinger Sam Howell, forcing a fumble in the process.

Before coming to BC, Roberts played one season at Maine, where he totaled 19 tackles, 4.0 TFLs and 4.0 sacks, along with a pair of forced fumbles. His FCS career started at Fordham. He suited up for the Rams from 2016 to 2018, appearing in 20 games while piling up 74 total tackles, 13.5 TFLs, and 6.5 sacks.