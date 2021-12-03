Dana Barros Becomes Consultant for BC Men’s Basketball

Boston College’s third all-time leading scorer is rejoining the program in a different capacity.

Dana Barros, who starred at BC from 1985-89 before launching a 13-year NBA career, is taking on a consulting position that will allow him to help with alumni engagement and stewardship of season ticket holders and donors.

During games, he will work as a media ambassador with Learfield.

“We are thrilled to have Dana Barros—one of our all-time greats—back at the Heights working closely with Earl Grant, our players and our entire men’s basketball program,” BC Athletic Director Pat Kraft wrote in a BCEagles.com statement.

“All of us will benefit from Dana’s invaluable knowledge and insight as well as his ties to our alumni, fans and the local community.”

BC is starting a Men’s Basketball Player Mentorship Program, and Barros will play a big role in getting that off the ground. There aren’t many Eagles better to learn from than Barros.

The 5-foot-11 guard went from being a Boston Herald and Boston Globe Player of the Year in his final season at Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Massachusetts, in 1985 to scoring more than 2,300 points at BC.

“We want our student-athletes to have the best four years of their life while in Boston,” BC head coach Earl Grant said. “BC Nation is extremely strong with alumni all over the world. I believe it’s very important to connect the guys on our roster with former players and other alums for mentorship and guidance.

“Dana is a BC legend, and he is excited about the growth of the program. We are excited to have Dana’s involvement and energy as we work to move the program forward.”

Barros was the 1986 Big East Rookie of the Year and led the league in scoring in both 1987-88 and 1988-89. He was inducted into the BC Varsity Club Hall of Fame Class of 2005, and his jersey was retired and raised to the rafters at halftime of the Eagles’ Feb. 25, 2017 game versus Virginia Tech.

Barros was selected 16th overall by the Seattle Supersonics in the 1989 NBA Draft. He played 13 seasons in the league, also spending time with Philadelphia, Detroit and Boston. In the process, he averaged 10.5 points and 3.3 assists per game.