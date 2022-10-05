Dabo Swinney has a red bandana in his brief case. It's been there for years.

"One of those things that's stuck down in there," the longtime Clemson head coach told reporters Tuesday. "Every time I go to find my charger, I see the red bandana. It's just something I've always held on to."

Swinney continued: "I have a lot of admiration for who [Welles] was but also just his family and then just how Boston College has shined that light on that sacrifice, year in and year out."

Clemson is making its first trip to Chestnut Hill since the schools' top-20 "College GameDay"-featured matchup in 2018. This time, the Tigers will be on campus for the ninth annual Red Bandana Game, which is a yearly tribute to Welles Crowther, a BC lacrosse alum who died saving more than a dozen lives in the Sept. 11 World Trade Center attacks.

Crowther took after his father by wearing a red bandana everywhere he went: to class, on the lacrosse field and, eventually, to work. When the South Tower of the World Trade Center was struck, he wore the bandana around his nose and mouth to protect him from the smoke while he rescued civilians.

The first-ever Red Bandana Game was played in 2014. That year, BC upset then-No. 9 USC, 37-31. This will be the second time in the Red Bandana Game's history that the Eagles will play Clemson. In 2016, BC hosted a Deshaun Watson-led Tigers team that ran away with a 56-10 victory in Alumni Stadium.

"You get the No. 5 team in the country coming in on a Red Bandana Game, on a nationally-televised game on ABC," Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley said Tuesday. "I expect it to be a great atmosphere, great night. Hopefully it’s a little chilly, and it feels like a nice fall football game.

"I think it’s a chance for our students to show on national TV what I’ve been saying all along. I mean, who’s better than them right now? That’s how I feel. They’re awesome. And we appreciate it."

The national broadcast also serves an opportunity for the country to hear Crowther's story: For some, it will be a reminder of his sacrifice; for others, it will be an introduction to his perspective-changing service.

The last two times Clemson has played at BC, Alumni Stadium has been sold out. Star Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers said Tuesday that he wants it to be loud. The team needs everybody who's available to come out in support, Flowers said.

"I feel like we're gonna play to the best of our ability like we did the last two years," Flowers said. "I feel like we can go in and play with them, and maybe even beat 'em."

BC is 4-4 in Red Bandana Games. Last year's game saw quarterback Phil Jurkovec—who suffered a season-threatening fracture to his throwing hand in Week 2—make a surprising return to action.

He helped rescue the Eagles' season with a 17-3 victory over Virginia Tech that got BC back on track for bowl eligibility following a putrid, four-game losing streak in ACC play.

But Saturday night's game against No. 5 Clemson is about more than just getting to .500 and registering the program's first win over an AP-ranked opponent since 2014.

It's about honoring Crowther, his family, his sacrifice and service in general.

"We’re playing for a lot this weekend," said Chibueze Onwuka, BC's graduate defensive tackle. "It’s bigger than just us this weekend."