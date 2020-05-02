News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-02 18:16:35 -0500') }} football Edit

D.C. defensive tackle is BC's latest pledge

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

Another day, another commitment goes public for the Boston College football program.On Friday it was defensive back Jalen Cheek.Saturday, it was Washington (D.C.) Ballou defensive tackle Andre' Por...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}