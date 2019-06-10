I am proud to announce that I am 100% committed to Boston College. Thank you @BCCoachAddazio @BCCoachReid @CoachLeonardBC @BCFootball for giving me the opportunity. #WeAreBC #TheHatterWay pic.twitter.com/A3OCe2hw1E

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound pass rusher is ranked a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, and before his commitment to the Eagles he had landed other offers from Arizona State, Buffalo, UConn, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rutgers and Temple.

Two months ago Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic analyst Adam Friedman listed Joyner as one of his top five prospects set to emerge on the east coast.

"Joyner is a very intriguing prospect at over 6-foot-4, 220-pounds. He plays defensive end and has film that screams athleticism and explosiveness. Joyner has potential on both sides of the ball, but he seems a bit more natural as a defensive end right now," Friedman wrote at the time.