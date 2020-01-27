In one of Boston College's biggest Midwestern commitments in quite some time, the Eagles have landed Michigan safety Kameron Arnold.

The three-star (5.7 RR) is just one tick away from a four-star ranking according to Rivals.com and he's ranked the No. 19 player in the state as well as the No. 33 safety in the Class of 2020.

The 6-foot, 209-pound safety from Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary's took his official visit to Boston College over the weekend, along with quarterback Matt Rueve, defensive lineman Jaden Hardy, and athlete Jiovanny Holmes.

It was the first major official visit weekend of the Jeff Hafley era and, based on early appearances, it was a huge success for the Eagles.

In addition to BC, Arnold had received offers from Iowa State, Temple, Toledo, Harvard, and a host of other FBS and FCS programs over the course of his recruitment.