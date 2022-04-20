Conley ‘Grateful’ Staff Trusts Him With Another Chance at Left Tackle

“I didn’t have much experience there,” Conley said this spring. “And, obviously, I hadn’t had much experience in that situation. But I mean that’s invaluable to me.”

Conley, then a redshirt sophomore who had played 59 snaps at right tackle the first four weeks of the season, was tasked with shifting over to left tackle after Tyler Vrabel went down with a knee injury. The redshirt sophomore had big shoes to fill on the biggest stage in the ACC. He had to replace a third-year starter in Death Valley.

As strange as it sounds, the 6-foot-7, 316-pound offensive lineman was an inline tight end for a handful of jumbo packages in the first half of last season’s Week 5 matchup at Clemson. That same game, though, he was thrown into the fire at the blind side.

Conley struggled, allowing six pressures and one sack in 29 pass blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He was also penalized twice. But he was part of an offensive unit that was 11 yards away from snapping what was, at the time, a 30-game home win streak for Clemson.

“Just being in a situation like that, at Clemson in Death Valley, where the field was shaking at the end of that game, it was so loud,” Conley said, “it does numbers for you and your confidence going out on the field.”

Conley admits that he didn’t “play too well” in the back half of the season. His PFF numbers certainly weren’t kind.

In his start against North Carolina State, he posted a pass blocking grade of 41.0. Conley gave up eight pressures, five quarterback hurries and two sacks in the Homecoming beatdown. Then, in one of his three relief snaps at Louisville, he allowed a sack. And, after Vrabel left the Syracuse game with an upper-body injury, Conley conceded a trio of sacks. In total, he gave up six pressures in 23 pass blocking snaps, registering a meager PFF pass blocking grade of 6.7.

It was a learning experience for the New Canaan, Connecticut, native. And it didn’t disqualify him from the role in 2022. In fact, head coach Jeff Hafley and new offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo were steadfast in giving Conley another shot. Conley rolled with the ones at left tackle all spring.

“We saw him get game reps last year,” Hafley said. “We saw him in practice last year. So he’s been here, and he’s been around really good players. He knows what it’s supposed to look like. And he knows what the expectation is.”

Hafley continued: “I think he had a good camp, good spring. I think the biggest thing for him will be consistency and being able to do it in a very hard position to play. But I’m proud of the way he’s come out every day and gotten better.”

Conley knows the left tackle position comes with great responsibility.

He doesn’t take that lightly, either.

“I’m very grateful that they trust me to be there,” Conley said. “Especially after last year when I had a couple downfalls … It feels great that they still trust me to be there and hold it down and protect the blind side. It’s a huge responsibility, but I’m up for it.”