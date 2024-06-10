For the second weekend in a row, a recruit from outside the New England area was so impressed with an OV to BC that he was willing to commit shortly thereafter.



Edgewater HS (FL) wide receiver Semaj Fleming is on board.



Fleming is only listed a 3-star, but he's arguably the most sought after wide receiver recruit BC has landed in a long, long time. Fleming holds offers from App State, Arkansas, Costal Carolina, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Liberty, East Carolina Marshall, Missouri, Pitt, Syracuse, Tulane and UCF, with more most likely to come.



On Sunday following the visit, I spoke with Fleming in a quick exchange. He was coy and didn't tip his hand, but as I had reported Sunday morning (and the staff alluded to on Twitter all morning), Fleming was in.



"BC is a great place and they are doing big things," he said. "The people are amazing. Good vibes and good people to hang out with. They have a lot of NFL experience on the coaching staff."

