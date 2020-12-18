Commitment breakdown: Rivals100 OL Drew Kendall picks Boston College
Boston College landed a commitment from arguably their top remaining target in Rivals100 offensive lineman Drew Kendall. The Boston (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School standout has many obvious connections to the local school but he entertained offers from all over the country, including teams like Stanford, Michigan, and Duke, his other main contenders.
WHAT BOSTON COLLEGE IS GETTING
Kendall is a tough interior lineman that plays with great technique and he has a very high football IQ. While in high school, it has been tough for Kendall to add the body mass to be considered a candidate for early playing time but he does play much stronger than expected for a player with such a lean frame. That’s because he understands how to use leverage to his advantage and he does a great job with his hand placement. Kendall has done a good job pass blocking in high school and knows the proper techniques but his effectiveness at the college level will be determined by how much strength and mass he can add. College coaches love how well he’s been coached and how skilled a player he is but the strength and conditioning staff will have to go to work on Kendall for at least a year before he could be considered a major contributor. If Kendall does buy into the strength and conditioning program, Boston College could be looking at a multi-year starter.
WHAT IS MEANS FOR THE EAGLES
This is a massive win for Boston College and head coach Jeff Hafley. They fought off major pushes from Duke, Michigan, and Stanford, two teams that have well known national brands. Beating Michigan for a player out of the Northeast is something the Eagles haven’t done much in the past few cycles so this speaks volumes about the new Boston College coaching staff. Pairing Kendall with the other major additions Boston College has added to their offensive line in the past couple recruiting classes should really help secure the future of one of the most important position groups. If Kendall and those other recruits pan out, the Eagles could end up with one of the best offensive lines in the ACC.