Kendall is a tough interior lineman that plays with great technique and he has a very high football IQ. While in high school, it has been tough for Kendall to add the body mass to be considered a candidate for early playing time but he does play much stronger than expected for a player with such a lean frame. That’s because he understands how to use leverage to his advantage and he does a great job with his hand placement. Kendall has done a good job pass blocking in high school and knows the proper techniques but his effectiveness at the college level will be determined by how much strength and mass he can add. College coaches love how well he’s been coached and how skilled a player he is but the strength and conditioning staff will have to go to work on Kendall for at least a year before he could be considered a major contributor. If Kendall does buy into the strength and conditioning program, Boston College could be looking at a multi-year starter.