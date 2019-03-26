Colorado OL had "sense of pride" during BC visit
In recent days Kai Arneson, a 6-foot-8, 285-pound Class of 2020 offensive tackle, has been on the road visiting schools outside his home region. His travels have taken him to Boston College and Har...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news