College Football Network Gives O'Brien A- In 1st Year Head Coach Grades

On Monday morning, College Football Network (same umbrella as PFN) released its grades and report cards for 31 first-year college head coaches.

Bill O'Brien received one of the highest grades of anyone, earning an A- for his first year in Chestnut Hill.

Here's what CFN had to say about the job O'Brien and his staff did this past season:

"Bill O’Brien, Boston College

Overall Record:7-6

ACC Record:4-4

Grade:A-

I’m not 100% sure that Bill O’Brien gets enough credit for the job he did with the Boston College Eagles in 2024. Perhaps that’s because of a three-game midseason losing streak that included road losses to two distinctly average teams from Virginia. Maybe it’s due to the perception of how he handled the quarterback situation, fueled by preseason expectations of Thomas Castellanos that fell flat in 2024.

That ignores the fact that the seven wins are tied for the most since 2009. It ignores the fact that the four AAC wins are tied for the most (outside of 2020) in that same timeframe. It ignores the fact that under O’Brien, the Eagles averaged four points more on offense and 4.5 points more on defense than in 2023. He has also overseen a 43-place uptick in the 247 Sports recruiting rankings in the last year."

