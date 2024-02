Everything I'm hearing this morning...

-Told very early AM BOB should "still be the guy"



-Source texts me 10 minutes later saying there's a "groundswell of support" among alumni growing for Al Washington but "both guys have supporters" (BOB has had a ton of support inside since Friday as I've been saying).



-Source adds that "Bill was absolutely their 1st choice, but social climate & $$$ in Al's favor."



Football Scoop reported it's down to Washington & O'Brien, which I can confirm. I still believe as I have this whole time that Bill is the guy with the most support in that room, but of course this is all ultimately up to Leahy





