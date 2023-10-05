Here's everything Coach Haf had to say in his final bit of availability before the Eagles head to West Point this weekend...



On Army



"I have a lot of respect for Coach (Jeff) Monken and what he's been able to do over his time there. I've followed Army football for a long time. It's a place I grew up going to watch games. Probably my first college game I ever went to was at Michie Stadium. My uncle went to West Point. My cousins went to West Point. I've been to graduations there, I've spent a lot of time on campus and like I said, he's done a great job there. The tradition, how hard they play, the style that they play, I have a ton of respect for. It's going to be a challenging game there. The pagentry of game day there from the March On to the flyover, it's a special place. I'm excited to get there and play. John Loose their associate head coach I've known for a long time. He's kind of a coach I've looked up to as a younger coach. He's one of the better coaches I've been around. He's one of the better people I've been around. There's some familiarity there with myself and their staff and the tradition there. They're a good team. They're playing very well. They've changed up their offense a little bit from the past like w etalked about (Monday). But, the style hasn't changed. They're a good team. It will be a good challenge and we're excited to get out there."



On Army QB being the team's leading rusher by a wide margin



"He's a bigger guy. He's a tough kid. He's going to break tackles. He's going to try and run through you not always around you. Then, their scheme. They have a lot of quarterback designed runs, it's not as many scrambles as we're used to seeing in the past. Whether it's the option, whether it's quarterback lead plays, whether it's quarterback power plays, they have it all. If you look at their first four games and just sort of sort through run plays they pretty much have every run that you're ever going to see. There's still a triple option element. You'll see some condensed spacing that reminds you of when they were in the wishbone, it's just out of the shotgun right now. A lot of it is by design. He's a good runner, he's a tough player and he can throw it. That's probably the biggest difference. They're throwing thr ball (more) now than I've seen. They'll do anything from line up in 10 personnel and run traditional zone read or run the option out of 10 personnel. They'll line up in 13 personnel and get big, kind of wedge block you in and get everything downhill and just try to get three yards, three yards, three yards, first down. Or, all of a sudden they'll pull it and they'll throw the ball down the field. There's more balance right now, but I think the quarterback's a really good player."



On how to prepare the defense for so many different scenarios



"Well, you've got to figure out what you want to do schematically. Whether or not you want to go in and play three-down, four-down, what coverages you want to run and then you've got to show them a lot of different looks. Your rules within your scheme have gotta hold up and then you've got to get as many hats to the ball as you can. You have to be very disciplined when you play offenses like this. You've got to have great eyes because they'll try to trick you with their eyes and get you going somewhere that you shouldn't be going. Then, you've got to tackle well because they try to make you play in space. At the same time, they'll try to run downhill and run through you. We spent a lot of time on the run game this week and make sure your DB's stay focused on the pass because that's where they're different."



On differences between this offense and the one BC faced against Holy Cross



"Probably the downhill running game. There's more quarterback designed runs. With Holy Cross, there was a lot of run on pass plays when he was scrambling. This is designed quarterback keeps, a lot of it in the box with lead plays off of certain run actions or certain runs looks. There's more option element. They'll still have the option element to hand the dive, get on the perimeter or pitch the football, so I think it's quite different."



On George Rooks' development



"George has played well and he's played a lot. He's been upward in some games over 50 snaps. He's a quick-twitch guy which is what we saw when we got him and now he's starting to learn how to play within the scheme. There's times where you've got to take chances, times where we'll move him, angle him, slant him. But, then there's times where he's got to play his gap and hold his gap and he can't just swim and try to make a play. He is an instinctive guy, so you've got to let him go at times. We're learning who he is and he's learning what he needs to do to play in this defense and then plays will come to him. Sometimes, guys try to hard to make plays and if you go out of the structure of the scheme, you wind up hurting the defense. Now, he's realizing if he does his job he's going to make a lot of plays. He's become really effective on third down, which is what you saw a lot last week. He's getting great pressure on the quarterback because he he is a quicker guy and can win inside and outside, so he's got versatility to him which I think is important."



On how much cut block rules have impacted college offenses



"The cut blocking has changed because there's certain rules now that you're unable to go up and cut backers, what angles you can cut people...back in the day when I was at Pitt - all the way back - when we used to play Army and Navy, it was brutal. Just the cuts you'd have to prepare for to defend and it was all legal at the time, so you had to give them credit for what they were doing and how they were doing it. They've always played hard. There's still some cuts on the backside of stuff in college football right now. A lot of people will cut on stretch plays. But, there's rules now with running backs. You've gotta have a guy coming straight at ya to legally cut him, you can't cut on the perimeter, which has affected a lot of the perimeter screens. You used to see the bubbles thrown and a guy would go high and chop him down low. It's all within the tackle box and it's really straight ahead or cutting guys in front of you. You're not running to try and block a linebacker like you used to...go block the mic, cut him off and just dive down and chop him and cut the whole defense off. I'm sure that affected them. I know there's still some teams doing it, but certainly, you can't run as many cut blocks as you once could."



On Army's defense



"Well, I think what they do is play really good complementary football. A lot of times, they're going on eight minute, nine minute drives so they're not playing a lot of plays. That's their style, right? They want to go on an eight minute, nine minute drive, score a touchdown, try to stop you, get right back on the field and try to do it again. That's kind of how they're built. They're really sound. They don't do too much, but they're very effective and they know what they're doing and they play really, really hard. If you watch their tape, there's going to be 11 guys to the ball on every single play, which doesn't surprise me at all with the type of kids that they have. Fundamentally they're good, so I think it's a combination of their offense and defense. I think they've only punted in four games maybe 12 times. It's a team that's working really well together. They played Syracuse really tough. They were up the whole first half and they were in it the whole game. Playing a Power 5 school for them isn't going to be anything or any big deal. They almost beat Oklahoma a couple years ago I remember watching that on TV. They played Wake Forest and they've played a bunch of them, they will every year. Like I said, it'll be a challenge. We're looking forward to getting down there."



On the BC offense finding a way to start faster



"I think it's about being efficient. I think that's guys getting out there and executing and doing their job. If you look back to the first drive at Louisville, we started fast, but then we stalled on the 4th-&-1. To me, it's about execution. It's about us going out and blocking the right guy, throwing and catching the football and the coaches having a really good plan to try and get the ball in our playmakers' hands early in the game. I think now, if you looked at us, there's been some variances that we've thrown at people on offense each week and there's been some new tweaks each week. We need to start fast in this game, for sure. I think (Army) has outscored their opponents in the first quarter 36-0. Their first drive against Syracuse was like a 15-play, 17-play drive and all of a sudden you look at that and there's three minutes left in the quarter. They got Syracuse to go three-and-out and got the ball right back. You want to start fast and you have to...this is a game on offense where you have to be really efficient because you don't know how many possessions you're going to get. You've got to maximize your possessions and score points because you're not going to get a whole lot on either side of the ball in this game."



On where the idea to put a receiver in the backfield started for BC



"Just really trying to create different looks and get the ball in playmakers' hands. Sometimes, defensively, if they're playing man you like to do that. It changes up more matchups in certain zones. You move people around, they get matched up on different linebackers and now all of a sudden now a mic linebacker might have to be matched up on a running back...when you have versatile players like we have with Lewis and Ryan you can do those type of things."