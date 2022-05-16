Class of 2025 ATH Blake Woodby Already Has Strong Interest in BC
Blake Woodby has been ahead of the game for a while.The Class of 2025 athlete was on the radar of Power Five programs when he was just an eighth grader. It helped that his older brother, Tyrin—now ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news