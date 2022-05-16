Class of 2023 LS Tate Haver Commits to BC
It's been a good week for Class of 2023 long snapper Tate Haver. The Westlake Village, California, resident committed to Boston College on Saturday. Then, the next day, he won the Rubio Long Snappi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news