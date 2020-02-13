News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-13 09:45:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Class Breakdown: Offense

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

As Eagle Action starts to pivot towards the Class of 2021, which is now center stage for the coaching staff, we're not quite ready to totally turn the page from the '20 class.We'll be breaking the ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}