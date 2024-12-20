Chuck Nnaeto Is 7th Portal Addition For BC

BC added a seventh transfer portal commit on Friday first reported by 336 Edits.

Former Elon defensive tackle Chuck Nnaeto is the newest Eagle and he later made it official with a social media post.

Nnaeto just finished his junior year at Elon, but he's only played two full seasons. His freshman year he played in eight games and started in one. in 2023 he played in 10 games, starting six. Last year, he only appeared in two games. Nnaeto has 17 career solo tackles (33 total) and two sacks.

Listed at 6'2," 293 lbs. it should be another solid depth piece for that unit as you try to replace the production with some departures and slo sure up a still not-so-great run defense.

Nnaeto is a Morristown, New Jersey native and finished at Delbarton High School after starting out at Bergen Catholic.