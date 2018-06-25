EagleAction.com

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Chris Herren Jr. has signed a financial aid agreement and will continue his academic and athletic endeavors at Boston College. Herren Jr., a 6-3, 175 lb. guard, reclassified to the class of 2018 and joins the Eagles as they begin summer classes on the Heights this week. He will join the men's basketball team as a freshman for the 2018-19 season.

"We are excited to add Chris to our program. He is a dynamic scorer who possesses a high basketball IQ. His ability to shoot from long-range and his play making ability will fit our playing style well," said head coach Jim Christian.

A native of Portsmouth, R.I., Herren Jr. played his last two seasons as a prep for head coach Chris Millette at Tabor Academy in Marion, Mass. He was a 2017-18 New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) All-Class A selection, averaging 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game, while connecting on better than 42% from beyond the 3-point arc. He helped lead the Seawolves to a 17-7 overall record and the semifinals of the NEPSAC Class A championship, scoring 20 or more points in 70% of Tabor's games.

As a junior in 2016-17, Herren Jr. averaged 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. He began his high school career at Portsmouth (R.I.) H.S., averaging close to 26.0 points per game as a sophomore and was a Providence Journal All-State selection.

His father, Chris Sr., and uncle Mike were both members of the Boston College men's basketball program. Chris Sr. played one season with the Eagles (1994-95) before transferring to Fresno State. He played in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics and is one of the country's preeminent speakers on substance abuse and recovery. Mike played at BC during the 1989-90 season.