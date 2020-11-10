Cheek having no doubts
New Jersey’s Jalen Cheek saw fit to make a decision on where he would play college football at the next level prior to his senior season.That’s allowed him to focus in full on helping lead his Wins...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news