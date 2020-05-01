News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-01 17:24:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Cheek explains his commitment

Adam Friedman and Justin Rowland
Rivals.com

Three-star New Jersey defensive back Jalen Cheek announced his commitment to Boston College on Twitter early Friday evening.But before that, Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic analyst Adam Friedman spoke with...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}