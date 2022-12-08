The 2022 season will go down as one of the most disappointing seasons in recent Boston College history, but with the growing pains came some positive developments.

One of the most important developments was a very young, inexperienced offensive line gaining invaluable experience that should pay dividends in 2023. One of those linemen in particular showed some incredible toughness throughout the year, playing with a club/cast at times and that toughness ultimately earned him some special recognition.

On Wednesday morning, it was revealed that center Drew Kendall was named a freshman All-American by CFN. The Norwell, Massachusetts native and former standout at the Noble & Greenough School was one of the bright spots this season and is quickly developing into a leader up front.

Kendall and his teammates up front were really in a no-win situation all season long. Coming off a year where Alec Lindstrom, Tyler Vrabel, Zion Johnson - who has quickly become one of the best linemen in the league - and Ben Petrula set the expectations at that position so high that it was nearly impossible to live up too. Add on the injury to All-ACC lineman Christian Mahogany, and suddenly Kendall was thrown into a leadership role after playing just two games as a red shirt freshman. Despite the unit as a whole taking its lumps this season, Kendall has shown that he’s probably going to have a very good career as “O-Line U” gets back to pumping out NFL-caliber linemen.

Kendall’s desire to try and get the ship turned around every time he spoke with the media this season was evident. With his father Pete Kendall having left quite a legacy at BC during his playing days before heading to the NFL, Kendall is one of those guys that’s a “BC guy” through and through. No one is going to work harder this offseason to make sure they’re ready for spring ball than Kendall will. The Eagles may not get a lot of love and fanfare in a market dominated by pro sports, but when guys like Kendall are willing to stay home and commit to the rebirth of BC football, earning one of the highest honors in all of football just highlights how much the university means to him and his family.

There’s a reason Kendall was the No. 1 recruit coming out of Massachusetts (according to three different recruiting services) and he was the No. 5 offensive lineman in the country according to Rivals. Now, entering his third season, but really his first as a true leader and pillar of the offensive line, the All-American Kendall can point to this announcement on Wednesday and simply tell teammates “follow me.”