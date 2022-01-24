CB Jalon Williams Sets BC Track and Field Record

Williams ran a 6.91 to secure a spot in the final. And then he nabbed fourth place with the record-breaking time of 6.85.

Williams joined BC’s track and field team this offseason and, on Sunday, broke the school’s record in the 60 meter dash at the Battle in Beantown, an event hosted by Boston University.

The previous BC mark had stood since 2000. It was set by another cornerback, Jonathan Ordway, who averaged 17.3 yards per kickoff return in 2000 and, the year before, picked off two passes.

Williams played 13 snaps this past season for the football team, according to Pro Football Focus: seven against Colgate and six versus Georgia Tech. That means he still has his redshirt.

He played 12 of those 13 snaps out wide and one in the slot. Williams allowed one catch on two targets against Colgate and also made two tackles in that game.

A three-star corner from Grand Prairie, Texas, Williams had 23 offers coming out of South Grand Prairie High School, including those from the likes of Utah, Texas, Oregon State, Northwestern, Missouri and Mississippi State.