Carson feeling good about camp performance
Shortly after West Orange (N.J.) running back Shakhi Carson turned in the first part of his camp performance at Boston College he spoke with Eagle Action about how he thought things were going.The ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news