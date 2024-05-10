As the Arizona Cardinals begin rookie minicamp, former BC defensive back Elijah Jones - the 90th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft - has already impressed defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.



Ralliis recently talked about Jones' pre-draft interview as well, noting how prepared he was.



"He walked out of the combine interview and I said is that Garrett (Williams) in here? I want to talk about that interview. It was impressive. I kid you not, I was sitting there taking notes and was like 'gosh, this is a great way to prepare, I should...we should add this into our regiment.' It was an unbelievable process that he takes into a week-to-week basis studying the opponent."



Rallis also talked about how impressive Jones' skillset is.



"As far as the skillset, you talk about...you're on the highway out there. He can run," he added. "He can play press-man, he can bail and play a zone. He can cover a lot of ground if he has to overlap in a deep zone. Then one thing that really stands out with him if he can finish on the ball.



"We talk about the interceptions, but the contest, the batted passes, playing through the triangle getting the ball out last second on a receiver. It really pops on tape. So, I'm really excited about that. He's long dude. Big, tall, 6'1," long arms, he can really finish on balls."