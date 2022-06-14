California OL Luke Baklenko Returns From Cross-Country Official
Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian is known for its success and its regular talent level on the national stage. It's one of the high school programs that would be most familiar to casual foll...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news