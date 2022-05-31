California OL Luke Baklenko Has Visits, Decision Looming
Boston College is a serious contender for a highly-regarded offensive lineman from the west coast.Over the weekend, three-star offensive tackle Luke Baklenko announced a top four which consists of ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news