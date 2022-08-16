California ATH Turran Williams Open to Visiting BC
Boston College continues to blanket the entire map of the United States with offers to Class of 2024 prospects, emboldened by its recruiting successes both near and far from the Heights.One recent ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news