Eagle Action digs into some of the most significant and interesting numbers from BC's 32-23 season-ending loss to Syracuse.

190.9 ... The (very good) passer rating for Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader, who was 21/27 for 285 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. While both quarterbacks completed a lot of their pass attempts and had two touchdowns, Shrader averaged 13.6 yards per completion.

125 ... Yards for Syracuse running back Sean Tucker. He scored each of the last two Syracuse touchdowns late in the game, one to the right from five yards out and the exclamation point a 29 yard sprint. He accounted for the great bulk of the Syracuse passing success.

29 ... Completions by BC quarterback Emmett Morehead. That matches BC's season high for completions (NC State). Morehead was 29/38 for 252 yards and two touchdowns with no picks. It wasn't a perfect performance but Morehead bounced back from last week's game very well and that shows his toughness.

26 ... Fourth quarter points for Syracuse. Boston College carried a 10-6 lead into the game's final frame and the teams combined to score 39 points.

The Orange converted on a pair of scoring passes within three minutes of one another which turned a 17-6 BC lead into an advantage for the Cuse. Syracuse would tack on two additional touchdowns late in the fourth.

11 ... Tackles for loss by the BC defense. Most impressively, nine different players were credited with chipping in with TFLs.

7 ... Sacks by the Boston College defense. Boston College had 20 sacks on the season but no more than three in any game prior to this week.

2.5 ... Sacks for BC's Donovan Ezeiruaku. He had nine tackles and three tackles for loss in what was an excellent performance.

1/3 ... K Connor Lytton on PK attemps with a 28 yard mark and misses from 46 and 45 yards out respectively.