After four consecutive losses, Boston College defeated Pittsburgh and had a chance to build on that with an upset of Louisville at home.

But the Cardinals handled Boston College 86-69 on Wednesday night, thwarting any momentum the Eagles might have built.

Here are some key numbers coming out of that game.

37 ... Points scored by Louisville's Jordan Nwora in one of the best offensive performances by an ACC player all season. Nwora was spectacular, going 11/20 from the field including 7/14 from three, making 8 of 9 free throws, and grabbing nine rebounds.

26 ... Second half points by Boston College. Louisville scored 45 points in the first half and 41 points in the second. BC kept pace for 20 minutes. The difference was the Eagles could not continue scoring at the rate the Cardinals did after intermission.

BC only shot 33-percent from the field in the second half.

17 ... Points off turnovers for Boston College. Conversely, Louisville only mustered four points off 10 BC turnovers. Points off turnovers and points in the paint were how BC tried to keep pace.

12 ... Three-pointers made by the Cardinals on 27 attempts. In the first half Louisville was 8/14 from long range.

7-6 ... BC's record at home during the 2019-20 season so far. Given how difficult it is to win on the road, that's too many losses in friendly confines.

11/16 ... November 16th. That's the last time BC scored 75 points in a basketball game. When an opponent scores like Louisville did, there's almost no chance of the Eagles matching that scoring output the way things have gone on the offensive end.

-14 ... BC's rebounding deficit against Louisville. The Cardinals won the class 43-29.