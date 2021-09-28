By the Numbers: Comparing Clemson and BC

Boston College hasn’t beaten Clemson since 2011. The Tigers have won 10 straight against their Atlantic Division foes and get BC at home for the third year in a row.

But No. 25 Clemson is 2-2 and hasn’t been ranked this low since Week 7 of 2014. The Tigers have made six consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff.

That streak, however, is all but over. Expectations have been reset for Clemson while they’re higher than ever for a BC team that’s 4-0 for the first time since 2007.

How do BC and Clemson stack up on paper? Let’s take a look.

SCORING OFFENSE

BC: 41.3 points per game (15th nationally, 2nd ACC)

Clemson: 21.8 points per game (105th nationally, 14th ACC)

TOTAL OFFENSE

BC: 421.0 yards per game (55th nationally, 9th ACC)

Clemson: 295.5 yards per game (121st nationally, 14th ACC)

RUSHING OFFENSE

BC: 220.5 yards per game (19th nationally, 2nd ACC)

Clemson: 126.3 yards per game (99th nationally, 13th ACC)

PASSING OFFENSE

BC: 200.5 yards per game (93rd nationally, 9th ACC)

Clemson: 169.3 yards per game (115th nationally, 14th ACC)

SCORING DEFENSE

BC: 16.3 points per game allowed (T-23rd nationally, 5th ACC)

Clemson: 12.0 points per game allowed (5th nationally, 1st ACC)

TOTAL DEFENSE

BC: 288.5 yards per game allowed (T-20th nationally, 3rd ACC)

Clemson: 297.3 yards per game allowed (26th nationally, 4th ACC)

RUSHING DEFENSE

BC: 98.0 yards per game allowed (25th nationally, 3rd ACC)

Clemson: 116.8 yards per game allowed (43rd nationally, 5th ACC)

PASSING DEFENSE

BC: 190.5 yards per game allowed (42nd nationally, 6th ACC)

Clemson: 180.5 yards per game allowed (32nd nationally, 4th ACC)

PENALTIES

BC: 5.0 penalties per game (T-24th nationally, 3rd ACC)

Clemson: 8.3 penalties per game (T-116th nationally, T-13th ACC)

TURNOVER MARGIN

BC: 0.75 (T-25th nationally, T-3rd ACC)

Clemson: -0.25 (T-76th nationally, T-8th ACC)

TIME OF POSSESSION

BC: 29:37.25 (73rd nationally, 6th ACC)

Clemson: 25:40.25 (124th nationally, 14th ACC)

SACKS

BC: 1.5 sacks per game (T-96th nationally, T-10th ACC)

Clemson: 2.3 sacks per game (T-59th nationally, 8th ACC)

THIRD DOWN CONVERSION RATE

BC: 57.1% (T-5th nationally, 2nd ACC)

Clemson: 43.6% (T-52nd nationally, 9th ACC)

OPPONENT THIRD DOWN CONVERSION RATE

BC: 29.6% (19th nationally, 5th ACC)

Clemson: 34.3% (45th nationally, 7th ACC)