{{ timeAgo('2019-09-21 20:45:39 -0500') }} football Edit

By the Numbers: BC-Rutgers

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

Boston College rebounded from an ugly loss to Kansas with a 30-16 road win at Rutgers on Saturday.Here are some of the key numbers from BC's win in the regional ACC-Big Ten matchup.304 ... Passing ...

{{ article.author_name }}