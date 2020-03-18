By the Numbers: BC basketball in review
We've been digging into the analytics.Here's a focus on the 2019-20 BC basketball numbers you see more commonly referenced by popular media outlets.70.6 ... Points per game allowed by the Eagles, r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news