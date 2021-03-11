EagleAction - By the Numbers: BC Basketball in '20-21

BC's blowout loss to Duke in the first round of the ACC Tournament ends the Eagles' season and begins an interesting offseason for the program.

Before turning the page, here are some of the key numbers from the 2020-2021 campaign that reflect and help shape the results (4-16, 2-11).

79.5 ... Points allowed per game by Boston College. Not many successful teams are going to allow nearly 80 points per contest. That's the single biggest reason for BC's -8 point average scoring margin through 20 games. The Eagles finished No. 338 in the nation in scoring defense. That's only one way to measure the quality of a team's defense, but other categories also illustrate the struggle was real.

42.2% ... BC's season-long team field goal percentage. Coupled with allowing 79.5 points per game, that's a recipe for a disaster that played out. BC was 257th nationally in field goal percentage.

35.3% ... Opponents' shooting percentage from three-point range on the season. That's tough to overcome in this day and age when so many go up. That ranked 267th in terms of defending the long ball.

17 ... Average points off turnovers per game for BC's opponents. Boston College was actually no worse than its opponents on average when it comes to turning the ball over. The difference was that opponents capitalized off BC's turnovers more than BC capitalized on theirs. That was in part the byproduct of simply executing worse on both offense and defense.

7 ... The number of BC games called off due to COVID-19 from February-on: at Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, at Clemson, at Louisville, Florida State, at Georgia Tech, and North Carolina.

6 ... Six Boston College players averaged nine or more points per game. There were 18 combined missed games between those six players, so on average one was out per game, but the scoring was balanced from the regulars.

5 ... BC opponents scored more than 90 points in a game this year.

3% ... According to Synergy's advanced basketball stats, Boston College ranked in the bottom 3% of teams nationally in allowing 0.969 points per possession. That includes an opponent adjusted field goal percentage of 55%.

0.954 ... Points per BC possession on plays that began with an inbound pass from the sideline. That might not seem like much, but it was some of the best execution on those plays in the nation.

0 ... BC wins in away games in seven opportunities.

-3.8 ... Average rebounding margin per game.